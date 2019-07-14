CLAYTON, N.C. — Authorities say 35-year-old Torey Vernell Rascoe was killed when the driver of an oncoming vehicle fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into Rascoe’s vehicle head-on. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on US Highway 70 near Town Centre Boulevard in Clayton.

Authorities say 19-year-old Gavin Eugene Knight was driving a Chevy Avalanche eastbound when he fell asleep. Knight drifted to the left and crossed the median into oncoming traffic, striking the Nissan Maxima Rascoe was driving, authorities say.

Rascoe was wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Knight was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Authorities say a breath test showed no alcohol in Knight’s system.

Knight has been charged with Careless and Reckless Driving and Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.

