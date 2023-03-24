Driver hits person with car in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said a person was walking around 5:30 a.m. when the mirror of a van hit them.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Winston-Salem Friday.

Winston-Salem police said a person was walking from Akron Drive towards the ramp to US 52 when a van was exiting off US 52. The mirror of the van then hit the person around 5:30 a.m.

The driver of the van stopped and helped the person until officials arrived.

Officers said the person was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

