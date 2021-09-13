Driver of 16-wheeler dies after traffic accident in Stokesdale

According to Stokesdale Fire, an investigation is ongoing into a hazardous chemical incident.

STOKESDALE, N.C. — The driver of a 16-wheeler filled with 6,000 pounds of a chemical substance has died after a traffic accident on Belews Creek Road, according to officials.

According to Stokesdale Fire, an investigation is ongoing into a hazardous chemical incident. Officials said they know what the substance is but are not releasing it as of Monday evening.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is waiting to notify the family of the victim before releasing more information, as well as the driver’s name or the company they worked for.

According to officials, a company hazmat team is on the way to the scene to unload the chemical, but they are about a 1 hour and 45-minute drive away and the cleanup could take several hours as of 8 p.m. Monday.

Power lines have been cut and Hazmat teams are on the scene Monday evening.

The truck is wrapped in power lines so the power in the area has been cut as clean up continues.

Stokesdale Fire officials said very little of the substance was spilled and hazmat will stay on scene until the chemical substance is removed. Power will also be out until the scene is clear.

Some homes close to the crash were initially evacuated but can now return home. Officials said homes likely won’t have power.

