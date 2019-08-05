ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Deputies say a suspect is in custody after a chase involving a stolen vehicle out of Asheboro on Tuesday.

Deputies say the chase started on Branson Davis Rd and ended on Old Lexington Rd around 7 p.m.

They say the driver of a stolen vehicle ran a motorcyclist off the road, and later ran through a fence and damaged property during the chase. Deputies say the driver also rammed two sheriff's vehicles and one other law enforcement vehicle.

The driver later hit spike strips and lost a tire. When he came to a stop, he tried running from officers but was apprehended.

Deputies say a woman was with the driver but got out of the car early on in the chase.

No one was hurt.

There's no word yet on the charges the suspect is facing.