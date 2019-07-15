GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say they're trying to find a van captured on surveillance footage to speak to the driver and passengers who may have seen a deadly hit-and-run Sunday night.

Police say Billy Joe Pope was walking across the intersection of E. Cone Blvd. and Sands Dr. when he was hit by a vehicle. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m.

The vehicle didn't stop at the scene. Police say Pope, 60, died from his injuries.

Police tell WFMY News 2 Pope was crossing the street when he was hit. No word on a vehicle description yet. Greensboro Police say this is the seventh pedestrian death of 2019, equaling the city's total from all of 2018.

You should call the police if you have any information. An investigation is ongoing.

