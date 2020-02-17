GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are working to determine what caused a car to veer off the road and hang off an embankment Monday morning at a busy Greensboro intersection.

Officers say it happened around 9 a.m. along East Wendover and North Church Street after a two-car accident.

Witnesses who saw the crash helped the driver out to the car after they crashed into the ditch by a bridge.

East Wendover was reduced to one lane at North Church Street during the investigation, but all lanes are now reopened.

Police say there were minor injuries in the accident. There’s been no word on if there will be any charges at this time.

