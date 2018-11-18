REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) - Authorities believe the driver responsible for a crash in Rockingham County that sent three people, including two EMS workers, to the hospital was impaired.

Tonya Renee Brande of Reidsville was charged with Driving While Impaired after an accident involving an ambulance on Highway 158 Sunday morning.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said Brande pulled out in front of a Rockingham County ambulance when it was on the way to a call. Brande, 46, was leaving the Dollar General parking lot when her car collided with the ambulance around 11:15 a.m.

After the crash, the ambulance came to rest in the road and Brande’s car went off the road and hit a utility pole, stopping in a ditch.

The ambulance driver, Damien Eugene Lee, Jr., the ambulance passenger and Brande were taken to the hospital. Brande was severely injured according to Highway Patrol. The extent of the injuries to the EMS workers are unknown.

Accident with an Ambulance on Highway 158 near Yanceyville. One lane open. Extent of injuries to driver of car and two EMS workers are unknown at this time. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/Cy7xCQAVCw — Manning Franks (@ManningWFMY) November 18, 2018

