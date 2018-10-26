REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- A Rockingham County school bus driver and three students are safe after their bus caught fire this morning.

Rockingham County 911 says firefighters were called out to the intersection of NC 65 and Iron Works Road in Bethany community in reference to the bus fire around 7:30 a.m.

Rockingham County Schools says bus 342 was taking Fire Academy students to Rockingham County High School. They say the driver noticed smoke inside the bus, evacuated the students, and called 911.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out shortly after they arrived.

Rockingham County 911 says the fire started in the console toward the front of the bus. The school system says a spark started the fire.

The school system says parents were notified of the fire, and the students were put on another bus and taken to school.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY