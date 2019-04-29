BURLINGTON, N.C. — A driver in a truck plowed through a building in Burlington Monday morning on Maple Avenue.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and they don't know their condition, Burlington Fire says.
Driver Hurt After Truck Crashes Into Burlington Home
Photos show investigators on scene, shortly after it happened, removing the truck from the building.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
