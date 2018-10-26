GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — Recently we received emails into our newsroom asking us about driving in the rain, and specifically using headlights when it's raining.

So we went to talk to the Greensboro Police Department, the people who know the laws best.

"That is up to the officer's discretion. I know I've stopped cars before for not having their headlights on while having their wipers on," said Officer A.D. Reed, with the Traffic Safety Unit of Greensboro Police.

"We try to educate the public as best we can. Sometimes that's when we pull them over, sometimes that's when we give them a warning reminding them that they are violating the law, and sometimes it's going to be giving them a ticket. So any situation without the headlights on and the wipers on - you can be given a ticket," said Officer Reed.

We checked, and state law says "Required lighting equipment of vehicles at any other time when windshield wipers are in use as a result of smoke, fog, rain, sleet, or snow, or when inclement weather or environmental factors severely reduce the ability to clearly discern persons and vehicles on the street and highway," said Reed.

If you have to use your windshield wipers because of any type of weather you should also have your headlights on.

We counted 500 cars on Wendover Avenue today, and 102 people -- or about 20 percent of people -- were not using their headlights while it was raining.

The fine? Five dollars.

© 2018 WFMY