GREENSBORO, N.C. — A missing girl was found Saturday with the help of drones deployed by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Crime Repression Team.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Randleman Road in reference to the missing child around 12:13 a.m. Saturday morning.

The girl had last been seen May, 31, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Through investigation, it was indicated the girl more than likely left the home on her own.

To assist deputies with the case, the Crime Repression Team flew drones, which eventually led to deputies locating the girl and returning her home safely.

