Four individuals face charges in a drug arrest

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff's Office conducted a vehicle stop that ended in a vehicle pursuit on Highway 21 last month.
That led to a search warrant, of a residence at 949 HG Lewis Road.
After the search of the home investigators estimated the amount of illegal controlled substances found:
- 1,400 grams of Methamphetamine
- 80 grams of Methamphetamine (during vehicle stop)
- 65 grams of Fentanyl
- 22 grams of Cocaine
- 100 grams of Marijuana
- 5 Ecstasy pills
- 76 Amphetamine pills
- 32 Oxycodone
- 44 Xanax pills
- 102 Dilaudid pills
- 6 Fentanyl pills
Deputies then arrested the individuals involved. 43-year-old Jody Inman faces charges for:
- trafficking methamphetamine,
- conspire to traffic methamphetamine,
- felony maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance,
- possession of drug paraphernalia,
- one count of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle,
- one count of reckless driving to endanger,
- one count of failure to stop for blue lights and sirens,
- one count of left of center,
- and one count of driving while license revoked
Officials said his bond is set to $500,000. A 32-year-old man faces charges as well:
- five counts of trafficking methamphetamine
- four counts of trafficking opium or Heroin,
- one count of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine,
- one count of possession of a firearm by a felon,
- one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver of Schedule I controlled substance,
- one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver of Schedule VI controlled substance,
- one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver of Schedule IV controlled substance,
- one count of possession of drug paraphernalia,
- and one count of possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.
His bond is set for $5,600,000.
Dillon Odum faces charges for one count of possession of methamphetamine. Odum received a $10,000.00 bond. Lastly, Shannon Hamm faces charges for one count of possession of methamphetamine. Hamm received a $10,000.00 secured bond.