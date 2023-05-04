Four individuals face charges in a drug arrest

Deputies say a vehicle stop and search warrant resulted in the seizure of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff's Office conducted a vehicle stop that ended in a vehicle pursuit on Highway 21 last month.

That led to a search warrant, of a residence at 949 HG Lewis Road.

After the search of the home investigators estimated the amount of illegal controlled substances found:

1,400 grams of Methamphetamine

80 grams of Methamphetamine (during vehicle stop)

65 grams of Fentanyl

22 grams of Cocaine

100 grams of Marijuana

5 Ecstasy pills

76 Amphetamine pills

32 Oxycodone

44 Xanax pills

102 Dilaudid pills

6 Fentanyl pills

Deputies then arrested the individuals involved. 43-year-old Jody Inman faces charges for:

trafficking methamphetamine,

conspire to traffic methamphetamine,

felony maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance,

possession of drug paraphernalia,

one count of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle,

one count of reckless driving to endanger,

one count of failure to stop for blue lights and sirens,

one count of left of center,

and one count of driving while license revoked

Officials said his bond is set to $500,000. A 32-year-old man faces charges as well:

five counts of trafficking methamphetamine

four counts of trafficking opium or Heroin,

one count of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine,

one count of possession of a firearm by a felon,

one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver of Schedule I controlled substance,

one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver of Schedule VI controlled substance,

one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver of Schedule IV controlled substance,

one count of possession of drug paraphernalia,

and one count of possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

His bond is set for $5,600,000.