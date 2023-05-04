x
Four individuals face charges in a drug arrest

Deputies say a vehicle stop and search warrant resulted in the seizure of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff's Office conducted a vehicle stop that ended in a vehicle pursuit on Highway 21 last month.

That led to a search warrant, of a residence at 949 HG Lewis Road. 

After the search of the home investigators estimated the amount of illegal controlled substances found: 

  • 1,400 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 80 grams of Methamphetamine (during vehicle stop)
  • 65 grams of Fentanyl
  • 22 grams of Cocaine
  • 100 grams of Marijuana
  • 5 Ecstasy pills
  • 76 Amphetamine pills
  • 32 Oxycodone
  • 44 Xanax pills
  • 102 Dilaudid pills
  • 6 Fentanyl pills

Deputies then arrested the individuals involved. 43-year-old Jody Inman faces charges for:

  •  trafficking methamphetamine, 
  • conspire to traffic methamphetamine, 
  • felony maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, 
  • possession of drug paraphernalia, 
  • one count of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, 
  • one count of reckless driving to endanger, 
  • one count of failure to stop for blue lights and sirens,
  • one count of left of center, 
  • and one count of driving while license revoked

Officials said his bond is set to $500,000. A 32-year-old man faces charges as well:

  •  five counts of trafficking methamphetamine 
  • four counts of trafficking opium or Heroin, 
  • one count of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, 
  • one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, 
  • one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver of Schedule I controlled substance,
  •  one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver of Schedule VI controlled substance, 
  • one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver of Schedule IV controlled substance, 
  • one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, 
  • and one count of possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

His bond is set for $5,600,000.

Dillon Odum faces charges for one count of possession of methamphetamine. Odum received a $10,000.00 bond. Lastly, Shannon Hamm faces charges for one count of possession of methamphetamine. Hamm received a $10,000.00 secured bond.

