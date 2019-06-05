HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man was killed and another was hurt during a drug deal in High Point Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of E. Martin Luther King Dr. at 12:32 a.m. after getting several calls that someone was shot. Police say 23-year-old William D. Jones was found with a gunshot wound at The Oaks at Silver Ridge apartment complex. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem and pronounced dead.

Deadly Shooting at High Point Apartment Complex High Point Police investigate a deadly shooting on Monday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m. 18-year-old Marquies J. Chandler walked into High Point Regional Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound on his arm.

After investigating, police found that it all started during a drug deal in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Chandler and William A. Carter tried to rob Jones. At some point during the robbery, shots were fired with one of those shots hitting Jones in the chest and the other hitting Chandler in the left arm. Both Chandler and Carter left before police got there.

Chandler and Carter were both arrested and charged with Attempted Robbery and 1st Degree Murder.

If you know anything about this shooting, contact Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000 or text Keyword: Cashtips and your tip to 274637.

