ARCHDALE, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Deputies say a man was running a trafficking operation out of his home.

According to a press release, the Office's Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Criminal Interdiction Team's investigation lead them to 36-year-old Oeun San.

A search warrant was executed on a North Main Street home in Archdale. Deputies say they found "a Trafficking amount of Methamphetamine," a firearm, and some cash.

San was charged with Felony trafficking, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon, and other crimes.

He was given a $75,000 secured bond. His first court appearance will be on October 25th.

SBI Agents Arrest Human Trafficking Suspect In Robeson County

Nearly 15 Pounds of Liquid Meth Seized From Asheboro Home, Police Say

Operation End of Summer: 28 Arrested on Human Trafficking Charges in Alamance County