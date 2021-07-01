Officer smuggled drugged Rice Krispy treats into SC prison, investigators say

The officer worked at the Camille Graham Correctional Institute

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A correctional officer has been fired after officials say she tried to bring drugs into a Columbia women's prison using pieces of candy

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said the suspect was a correctional officer at Camille Graham Correctional Institution. She was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, furnishing prisoners with contraband, and misconduct in office.

An arrest report says that she was trying to smuggle in pills in Rice Krispy treats on Thursday.

The report says the six, orange, oval shaped pills were concealed within the one treat. The agency says threat had been removed from its original packaging and place in a Ziploc bag.

The report claims the pills were are believed to be amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, which are both stimulants.