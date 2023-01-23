7 arrested in $2M drug-trafficking bust in Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force took 10 kilograms of meth, eight kilograms of Fentanyl, 4,000 Fentanyl pills, and a gun during the raid.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Six men and a woman were arrested in a $2 million drug-trafficking bust in Forsyth County, according to police.

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force took 10 kilograms of meth, eight kilograms of Fentanyl, 4,000 Fentanyl pills, and a gun during the raid on Jan. 13.

The drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration carried out an investigation into drug trafficking that led to a search warrant for an apartment on Commercial Plaza Street.

After the investigation, the following people were charged:

Damian Kennard Shipp, 32:

One count of Trafficking Heroin

Three counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine

Ernest Olmes Avizar, 20:

One count of Trafficking Heroin

Three counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine

Daveon Ashera Greene, 21:

One count of Trafficking Heroin

Three counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine

Marquell Ahmad Jackson, 22:

One count of Trafficking Heroin

One count of Trafficking Methamphetamine

Timothy Renard Marsh, Jr., 29:

One count of Trafficking Heroin

One count of Trafficking Methamphetamine

Gervontae Daeron Morrison, 25:

One count of Trafficking Heroin

One count of Trafficking Methamphetamine

One outstanding warrant for Assault on a Female

Ronald Crosby Doby II, 44

One count of Trafficking Heroin

One count of Trafficking Methamphetamine

Anyone with information related to this investigation or regarding narcotics activity located anywhere in Forsyth County is encouraged to reach out to the FCDTF. Anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.

