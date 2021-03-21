Funeral services for the Stuckey family were held at the Shamrock Bowl over the weekend.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Crowds of people showed their support for the Stuckey and Stephens-Howard families at the funeral service for Dublin High School principal Jaroy Stuckey, his wife Elysea, and their son AJ on Saturday.

"I've been slow to accept God's will on this one, and I confessed that to God," said Dublin City Schools superintendent Fred Williams.

Williams started off the ceremony with his speech, followed by principal Stuckey's friend Otha Hall, and cousin Shironita Curry.

"What can you say? I don't think you could have enough time in a lifetime to articulate what Dr. Stuckey has done in just 32 short years," said Hall.

"He was like the brother I never had. Growing up [and] watching him accomplish so much in such little time inspired me to pursue my master's degree," Curry said.

Elysea's brother and her longtime friend, Lashon Lewis, shared their personal notes.

"If you ever stepped in a room with Elysea, you can immediately feel the positivity that poured out of her body," said her brother.

"You could meet her one time, and she had this big smile," remembered Lewis.

A.J.'s preschool teacher, Darlene Nobles, spoke about how smart and outgoing he was -- as well as about his unforgettable dance moves.

"We have wept buckets full of heartbroken tears as we have attended preschool this week without AJ's face, but eventually we will dance again in honor of our favorite little dancer, just as he is dancing in heaven today," said Nobles.

Superintendent Williams remarked on Stuckey's accomplishments and how he planned for him to be Dublin City Schools' next superintendent.

"He did a whole lot in 32 years, because if he didn't, none of you would be sitting right here today," said Williams.

Stuckey was 32-years-old, his wife Elysea was 34, and their son AJ was 3. The family tragically lost their lives in a multi-car accident on I-16 in Bulloch County last weekend.