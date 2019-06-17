DURHAM, N.C. — Ducks were the reason that a six-vehicle wreck occurred on Interstate 40 Monday morning, Durham police said. The crash closed three lanes of I-40 westbound near the NC Highway 55 exit.

The wreck, which occurred just after 7 a.m. near exit 276, was caused by ducks crossing the interstate, police said.

According to police, the wreck involved five cars and one tractor-trailer and occurred after vehicles began slowing down and stopping so that ducks could cross the interstate.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The lanes reopened shortly after 9:05 a.m.

Police said the ducks were rescued from the road and are safe.

