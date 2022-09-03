Dudley's football game cancelled after several fights break out among spectators

Guilford County Schools said Greensboro Police advised the game should be cancelled.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several fights among spectators at Dudley High School's football game Friday night forced the game to end early, according to Guilford County Schools.

Dudley was hosting Hillside High School from Durham. The district said after several fights broke out between spectators, the Greensboro Police Department advised the game should be cancelled out of an abundance of caution and safety.

The game ended at halftime and crowds dispersed.

In a tweet Friday night, Dudley Athletics wrote, "Panther family, thank you for your patience during the unforeseen circumstances that occurred at tonight's game. We appreciate your cooperation as we worked diligently to keep you safe. Tonight's game was suspended. There's no final score on record at this time."

It's not clear whether there were any injuries or charges filed by police.