Heavy law enforcement on hand at Dudley football game that was moved to Saturday after deadly shooting

On September 29th, one person was killed, three others were injured after a shooting at Dudley High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been over a week since a deadly shooting overshadowed a runaway victory at a Dudley High School football game.

59-year-old Matthew Grant died.

Another person was hurt and treated at the hospital.

Two others were hurt when the suspect hit them with a car.

Guilford County Schools moved this week's football game to Saturday.

Along with a greater law enforcement presence inside and outside of the stadium.

The district felt hosting the game during the day would make people feel safer.

"What happened last week is a microcosm of what we have to deal with in society," said A'Ziel Shalem.

Shalem knew Matthew Grant, the man killed in last week's shooting.

Grant worked with his organization, CORE, an outreach program for men.

"What I learned from Mr. Grant was the heart of a servant. I called him at the last minute and he was there for me so it was disheartening in that regard that I had lost a friend and a mentor as well," said Shalem.

Mariah Lyons has a sister who is a Dudley Cheerleader that was at last week's game when the shooting happened.

"I was on the phone with my stepmom and she was trying to tell me everything about the game and everything that was going on . I was scared, I was like 'Oh my gosh'!" said Lyons.

After learning of the shooting, Lyons was reminded of another frightening incident she witnessed last September, when multiple fights broke out in the stadium.

"It was cancelled midway through and we had to leave. Something else happened on the way out and we had to get an escort. So yeah, it was scary and I remember being here last year so I'm sure it was scary," said Lyons.

Lyons said her concerns were put at ease with the additional police presence at Saturdays game, "Sometimes I'm even scared to go to the bathroom, my little sister has to go the bathroom sometimes so the security being here definitely makes me feel more safe," she said.

To move forward, past last weeks tragedy and prevent it from happening again, Shalem says the community needs to come together, and be more involved in the lives of our youth.

"If it's not an Olympic environment then we seem to be separated by race, status, income, these different things and there really needs to be a coming together of humanity, just an empathy and compassion as far as people are concerned," said Shalem.

This week, Greensboro Police said they have no leads in the deadly shooting and have not been able to identify a suspect.