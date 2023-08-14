Teens charged for bringing guns to Dudley football jamboree

Greensboro police arrested two teens after a gun was found underneath a car in Dudley High School's parking lot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guns were found at Dudley High School after students were involved in a fight Friday at a Jamboree event, Greensboro police say.

Officers responded to Dudley High School after receiving a call about six students involved in a fight that happened during a football team scrimmage where Dudley hosted four other schools for its annual jamboree.

When they arrived at the school, the athletics director let them know that two people near the parking lot area were carrying guns.

Officers noticed that the two suspects, who were teens, quickly bent down beside a car. They were detained, the area was searched, and two guns were found underneath the car.

The teens were identified, and their parents were contacted. They were charged accordingly by petition and released to their parents.

Additional altercations involving other teens took place at the stadium throughout the investigation. These incidents prompted the need for additional officers to disperse the large groups of teens and manage traffic in the surrounding area.

This investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.