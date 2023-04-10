Dudley homecoming re-scheduled following deadly shooting at last week's game

The upcoming Dudley football game was moved from Friday night to Saturday at noon. During a meeting Thursday, leaders discussed why that decision was made.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here in the Triad, Friday nights are reserved for high school football; however, this coming Friday that isn't the case for Dudley High School.

Their game is pushed now to Saturday at noon after a person shot and killed a man on campus.

Greensboro police are determined to find out who shot two people in the parking lot and hit two others with a car after last Friday's game. Later that night, one of the people who was shot died.

"The reality is that the violence isn't acceptable at any time of day any day of the week because it's ruining not just football Friday, it's ruining the lives, families, and memories of people throughout the U.S. right now," Guilford County Schools executive director of safety and security, Mike Richey said.

During Thursday's safety meeting, police said they have no leads, and no suspects are in custody yet.

Since it's an open investigation, they have to be mindful of the details they release.

"I get it was in an era where we're in social media and they probably wanted this to happen 11 p.m. Friday night after the incident, but we also have to make sure that the information we have, that we collect is accurate. The school system doesn't want to share something that's inaccurate they want to respect our process and our investigation to make sure the information they have doesn't interfere or jeopardize that," Greensboro Police Chief, John Thompson explained.

School leaders said they made the decision to move the homecoming game from Friday night to Saturday at noon out of respect for the community's wishes. They hope people will feel safer in the daylight.

Fans can expect to walk through body scanners at stadium entrances. Be mindful of their clear bag policy small clutches, diaper bags, and bags for medical supplies are allowed. That rule has been in place for more than a year now.

As far as the rest of the season goes, varsity games will likely be played on Friday nights, unless in cases of weather or other extreme circumstances.