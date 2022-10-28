Dudley High community reacts to shooting as A&T Homecoming ramps up

Dudley student Ronaldlee Snipes, 15 and NC A&T student Kaneycha Turner, 19 were killed at an off-campus block party on Tuesday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fifteen-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes attended Dudley High School, nineteen-year-old NC A&T student Kaneycha Turner were killed on October 25th.

Four others survived the shooting including Orlando Daniel, 23, Shanobi Carpenter, 21, Willy Blackstock, 22, and Damarquel Ty'reek Jackson, 24.

All four survivors have been released from the hospital.

We spoke to several people at Friday football game who said Tuesday night's deadly shooting on Circle Drive was too painful to talk about.

Others said this is a time to rally around our kids and teens.

"I think it's time more than ever for us to come together as a community. Support one another and kind of lean in instead of allowing situations like this to push us apart," said JJ Miller.

"Our communities are really being hurt right now. It's times like this when we really have to come together and really think about the future of our young people because those are the ones being affected right now," said Bruce Jenkins.

The deadly shooting came at the start of A&T's homecoming week.

University officials stress the A&T campus is very safe with enough security and police at every school-related event.

Its the off campus events where the university says people need to stay vigilant.

"In light of some of the larger gatherings earlier in the week as we are doing our best to learn about these events before they happen and then establishing a presence helps to keep folks safe," said Todd Simmons with NC A&T.

All Guilford County high schools, including Dudley, beefed up security at home football games this year with full-body scanners and a clear bag policy.