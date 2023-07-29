Dudley High School's first class of desegregated students come together for their 50TH reunion

Dudley High School's first group of desegregated students graduated in 1973, two years after redistricting integrated white and black students for the first time.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This year marks 50 years since Dudley High School graduated it's first fully desegregated class of students.

It was 1971, when redistricting moved students around to different schools.

Two years later, in 1973, the first class of white and black students class were able to receive their diplomas.

This year, five decades after graduation, the class of 73 came together in Greensboro for their 50TH reunion.

"What I found in Dudley high school was a very excepting community. We were welcome to Dudley high school," said Leann Nease Brown.

Brown was moved to Dudley High School during the redistricting process.

She says from day one she felt welcome at what had been a predominantly black high school.

"When I got to Dudley, what I discovered was the school that was really about giving all the students wings and I think it's the heritage of the community and I think it remains the heritage of Dudley high school today," said Brown.

Sallie Hayes-Williams is also graduated from Dudley High School in 1973.

"I was a cheerleader, I was a dancer, I was on student council, and I worked in the athletic directors office, I was named Miss ROTC. There's just so many wonderful experiences," said Hayes-Williams.

She says the process was not perfect and it left black students, like herself, unsure of what would happen as students came together for the first time.

"It was a little frightening at first, because being a native of Greensboro, I lived in a very segregated community, I was not around white kids, I did not know what to expect, I don't think they knew what to expect from us. But, I did feel as they once we get to school together maybe we could all get along and that's exactly what happened. We did not have any problems whatsoever," said Hayes-Williams.

Both women spent the weekend reflecting on the school's historic transformation.

Looking back, 50 years later, both remain grateful for the history-making experience made during their wonder years as a Dudley Panther.

"It was such an honor and privilege to be a part of that community," said Brown.

"Here in Greensboro, North Carolina A&T says they have the greatest homecoming on earth, to me, Dudley High School has the best class reunion on earth," said Hayes-Williams.