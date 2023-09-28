Dudley, Smith alumni return to their alma matter to mentor current students

Graduates from Smith and Dudley High Schools gave their time to mentor dozens of high school students.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As a high school student, you are surrounded by influences.

Some pave a path to success, others can bring a troubled tomorrow.

"When I come back, I represent them and I represent or they can become," said Tevin Whiteside.

Whiteside graduated from Dudley High School in 2009.

He and a host of alumni came together on Thursday to share their stories of struggles and success with current Dudley High students.

"Coming and sitting with these guys, and talking to them about the future, talking to them about our past, and what problems we went through that can help them not go through the same problems, that's what's going to change the narrative, that's what's going to change the trajectory of the students," said Whiteside.

Students like Dion Marshall appreciate the opportunity to hear from others that have walked in their shoes.

"It's important so that we can know where we're going, so they were not lost when we are going through this process of high school," said Marshall.

"This is what it's all about. I was telling some of the students, their strength in numbers, and this is what happens when the community comes together," said Josh Chavis.

Chavis first started events like this at his alma matter, Smith High School.

He says having these conversations, being a positive influence can have an impact on the entire community and the more schools that are involved, the bigger of an impact they will have.

"If we can inspire the youth now, then years from now, they won't be as much violence going on, they won't be as many fights, shootings, things like that. Of course, we know things are going to happen, but at the same time we have the impact right now to impact the youth and that's what it's about," said Chavis.