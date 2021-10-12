Dudley High wins 7th State Football Championship

Dudley High took on J.H. Rose in Chapel Hill at Kenan Stadium.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dudley High School’s football team has done it again winning their 7th 3A State Football Championship.

The win marks the team’s first state championship win in five years. Dudley beat the J.H. Rose High 69 - 40 to win the title.

The football team also dressed in their best before the game and it was all the players' idea to put on their best threads. The players said, "There was a business trip, so we’re going to dress ready for business.”

It was in fact a business trip on the gridiron with the team driving into action.

Dudley’s Head Football Coach Steven Davis has now won his fifth State Championship since coaching at the school.

The game was even more special for him as he got to share the win with his son, Steven Davis II, better known as Deuce. He's also a player on the team.

"It's an honor to do it with my son," said Coach Davis.

"It’s the perfect scenario for me," said Deuce. "That’s the best way I could go out my senior year."