RALEIGH, N.C. -- Don't walk - RUN to get a lottery ticket!

North Carolinians have a chance to win BIG between two jackpots totaling more than $850 million this weekend.

N.C. Lottery says for only the second time in history, both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are over $300 million at the same time.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, October 12 is a $548 million annuity worth $309.2 million cash. This is the third largest Mega Millions jackpot on record.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, October 13 is $314 million or $179.4 million cash.

Some Mega Millions numbers

$656 million. That’s the current Mega Millions jackpot record. The jackpot was split by three tickets on March 30, 2012.

32,747 That’s how many tickets in North Carolina won a prize in Tuesday’s drawing.

$7.3 million. That’s how much Mega Millions sales in North Carolina have generated for education since July 27.

Some Powerball numbers

$1.58 billion. That’s the current Powerball jackpot record. It was won by three tickets on Jan. 13, 2016.

25,584 That’s how many tickets in North Carolina won a prize in Wednesday’s drawing.

$6.8 million. That’s how much Powerball sales in North Carolina have generated for education since Aug. 15.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

So far, four people from North Carolina have won the Powerball jackpot, with wins ranging from $74.5 to $188 million, and two people have won the Mega Millions jackpot, taking home prizes of $12 million and $57 million.

Don't forget to check your tickets! Winners of any draw game have 180 days to claim their prize.

