STOCKHOLM, Sweden — A Duke University alumnus and trustee is one of two American doctors awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their medical findings.

Dr. William G. Kaelin Jr. participated in research on how the body's cells sense and respond to oxygen levels.

His work, along with Dr. Gregg Semenza and British researcher Dr. Peter Ratcliffe, paves the path for new tactics in fighting anemia, cancer and other diseases.

They will equally share the $918,000 cash award.

Kaelin said he'll put his prize money toward a good cause.

