CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy appealed an order by the North Carolina Department of Environment Quality (NCDEQ) Friday.

The order required an expensive excavation of nine coal ash basins at the company's Belews Creek, Cliffside/Rogers, Marshall, Mayo and Roxboro facilities.

It has been determined by scientist and engineers that capping the basins in place is a safe method to manage ash and to protect the environment and public health.

Approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, capping and monitoring is a less costly option that can result in safe closure much faster than excavation, also significantly reducing the impact on customers and communities.

NCDEQ has ranked the basins as 'low risk' to the environment and public health.

“We share the same goals of permanently and safely closing all ash basins, and we’ve made great progress to date,” said Stephen De May, North Carolina president, Duke Energy. “We are already excavating our basins where it makes sense to do so and will close the remaining basins in a manner that protects health, safety and financial impact on customers. In the meantime, we are compelled to appeal this order, which is not supported by the scientific evidence, has significant procedural errors and would impose tremendous costs on customers without any measurable benefit.”

“We do not want our customers and communities burdened with billions in additional costs and decades of disruption when the science shows no equivalent environmental or public health benefit to excavating these sites,” said De May. “There are common-sense, case-by-case closure options available that will continue our significant progress in safely closing all our ash basins.”

Pertaining to current estimates and the company's understanding of the state's order, excavating the basins could add $4 billion to $5billion to the prior estimate of $5.6 billion for the Carolinas.

According to the company, the extra expense to excavate basins could be used on other energy projects to benefit North Carolina, such as investments in clean and renewable energy.

Ahead of NCDEQ’s April 1 order and in advance of state and federal requirements, Duke Energy created technology upgrades that allowed the company to stop sending ash to basins at the six sites under review by NCDEQ.

In North Carolina, Duke Energy is excavating 22 basins and highly recommends capping nine others, having already excavated more than 20 million tons of ash in the state.

