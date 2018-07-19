RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Electricity rates will increase slightly for thousands of North Carolina households even though state regulators rejected Duke Energy's most recent rate hike request.

The Charlotte-based company on Wednesday outlined the impact of last month's decision by the North Carolina Utilities Commission. Duke Energy said it means a slight decrease overall.

But Duke Energy Carolinas residential customers will get a tiny increase immediately and see an added 1.2 percent after four years. The typical household served by its subsidiary in central and western North Carolina will see its bill rise by about 84 cents a month from around $104.

At the same time, industrial and other customers will see their bills cut by an average of 1.6 percent to nearly 4 percent.

