Duke Energy confirms planned outages in Browns Summit area Saturday

Duke energy says the outages are planned in order to complete an urgent repair on some poles that were recently damaged near the Brown's Summit/Monticello area.

"We recognize that being a holiday weekend, any outage is disruptive and we apologize for the inconvenience. The repair is necessary to avoid any future reliability issues. We will do everything possible to complete the work in a timely fashion but we scheduled the window for repair to ensure we can adequately and safely complete the work," Duke Energy said.