Duke Energy donates $10,000 to Copeland Elementary School in Surry County for purchase of laptops

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy announced Tuesday it’s donated $10,000 to Copeland Elementary School in Surry County for Chromebook laptops.

“Every child deserves a fair chance at academic success, and that means ensuring they have access to technology,” Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Renewables said.

Duke Energy said it recognizes the challenges some students may face with accessing online learning resources and tools.

The company said the purpose of the grant is to lessen the burden so students can continue their education both in school and remotely.

“This grant will allow all students at Copeland to have access to a Chromebook for remote learning or face-to-face learning at school, giving students equal access to educational opportunities. Copeland is blessed to have Duke Energy as a partner in education,” Margaret Spicer, principal of Copeland Elementary School.

Company officials said Duke Energy Renewables will start construction on three solar energy projects in Surry County, Cleveland County, and Stanly/Cabarrus County as part of North Carolina’s Competitive Procurement of Renewable Energy program.

Officials said the projects combined will add 95.2 megawatts of solar energy to the state.

