Why Duke Energy drones could soon take flight near you

Duke Energy is utilizing drones to inspect power lines, poles and connections while helping to lay the groundwork for future power grid upgrades.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Throughout the company, Duke Energy manages more than 150,000 miles of overhead power lines.

That distance is further than driving from Greensboro to Los Angeles, more than sixty times.

It takes a lot to manage that infrastructure and keep our power on.

It's easy to look up to find out what's going on from the safety of the ground, but Duke Energy is taking it one step further by using drones to learn what's going on from above.

"We think about utilizing a drone in a variety of ways. Can we do the work safer? Can we do the work cheaper or faster? Can we do the work better?" Duke Energy's Director of UAS(Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Jackson Rollins said.

Rollins said drones check all of those boxes for Duke Energy.

They also free up other employees and equipment for repairs and upgrades.

"Much less invasive than rolling a truck out into a right of way. Being able to park a vehicle in a parking lot like this and walk the distribution line while we are flying," Rollins said.

While in the air, crews will take photos of the lines, power poles, and connectors.

This helps Duke Energy proactively repair issues while laying the groundwork for upgrades.

"Not only are we able to update the system and tell the engineers what's actually out of the field, but a secondary benefit of that is we are doing a level of maintenance assessment as well," Rollins continued.

Aside from severe weather, Duke Energy customers will always be notified if crews will be flying nearby.

For those concerned about drones flying near their home, Rollins said there is no need to be concerned.

"The drone is specifically looking at Duke Energy infrastructure, not surrounding property or private property in any way. It's not going to help our GIS system to determine anything at the house or private property," he said.

Duke Energy also utilizes its drones during winter and severe weather repairs.