RALEIGH (WFMY) - 45 North Carolina counties are under a Tropical Storm Warning as Hurricane Michael continues to track northeast Wednesday night.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper cautioned people who live in flood-prone areas to prepare for the storm and be ready to evacuate if needed. Duke Energy predicts between 300,000 and 500,000 power outages in the Carolinas.

“Hurricane Michael hit Florida with brutal force and is quickly heading for North Carolina,” said Gov. Cooper. “Michael will lose some of its punch before it reaches us but will still pack damaging wind and flooding rain and we need to take it seriously.”

RELATED | LIVE | Michael Over Georgia Now, NC Tomorrow, Plan on Flooding & Outages

As of Wednesday night, there were 26 school systems set to close Thursday and four scheduled to dismiss early.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams Florida Panhandle
01 / 30
Haley Nelson stands in front of what is left of one of her fathers trailer homes after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
02 / 30
A tree lays on a home and car after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
03 / 30
Rick Teska (L) helps a business owner rescue his dogs from the damagd business after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
04 / 30
A man takes some tobacco products from a damaged store after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
05 / 30
Damaged buildings and a flooded street are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
06 / 30
Broken awnings are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
07 / 30
People walk past damaged stores after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
08 / 30
A large tree is shown toppled onto cars and boats that had been moved to higher ground to avoid damage from Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Crawfordville, Florida.
09 / 30
Broken awnings are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
10 / 30
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A stores windows are seen shattered as hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
11 / 30
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Mike Lindsey stands in his antique shop after the winds from hurricane Michael broke the windows in his shop on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
12 / 30
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Mike Lindsey stands in his antique shop after the winds from hurricane Michael broke the windows in his shop on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
13 / 30
Trees lay on the top of a home after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
14 / 30
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A damaged home is seen after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
15 / 30
Cameron Sadowski walks along where waves are crashing onto the beach as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
16 / 30
Scott Brazer and his dog Franklin take shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
17 / 30
A trash can and debris are blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
18 / 30
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Debris is blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
19 / 30
Derik Kline takes shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
20 / 30
Debris is blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
21 / 30
Derik Kline takes shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
22 / 30
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
23 / 30
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
24 / 30
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
25 / 30
The town of Saint Marks goes underwater as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
26 / 30
The Cooter Stew Cafe starts taking water in the town of Saint Marks as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
27 / 30
Bo Lynn's Market starts taking water in the town of Saint Marks as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
28 / 30
Ellis Davis makes sure his boat is secure as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
29 / 30
Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" category four storm packing powerful winds and a huge sea surge.
30 / 30
Mitchell Pope tries to salvage what he can from his mobile home as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams Florida Panhandle

A high wind warning is in effect for three counties.

In general, the heaviest rain will fall west of the storm’s track and the strongest winds southeast of the track. The heaviest rains are expected Thursday and Thursday night. Rain will fall statewide, with central North Carolina and the Foothills expecting as much as 7 inches of rain.

RELATED | Hurricane Michael: What you need to know in graphics

Eastern North Carolina expects to see the strongest winds, with 24-45 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 50 mph.

“We know people are storm-weary from Florence, but we must not let down our guard for Michael,” Gov. Cooper said.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY