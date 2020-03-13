Duke Energy announced they are suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately, Friday afternoon.

The company says the suspension applies to all home and business accounts in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Duke Energy says the suspension also applies to their Piedmont Natural Gas customers as well.

“As a part of our community and a provider of an essential service, we are here to support our customers during this difficult time. Since many of our customers may be facing unusual financial hardship, we are suspending disconnects for nonpayment effective immediately,” the company said in a statement. “We serve approximately 7.8 million customers across our service territories. We will continue to look for ways to support customer needs during the pandemic.”

