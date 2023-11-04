Duke Energy warning customers of possible outages across the state

The forecast calls for nasty thunderstorms forming by evening and moving across North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy wants to make sure you are ready for any power outages from the storms.

They are warning customers across the state about possible power outages due to severe thunderstorms between 3-9 p.m. Monday.

The forecast calls for nasty thunderstorms forming by evening and moving across North Carolina. While it isn't a guarantee you'll see one in your area, you should be ready.

The company sent out an email to all customers saying crews are on standby ready to respond.

If you do have an outage, report it to Duke Energy by phone or online.

You can check if your area has a power outage by checking the Duke Energy outage map.

