Duke fans in Greensboro react to Blue Devils' Sweet 16 game

Fans came out to support Coach K and Blue Devils as they looked to extend their stay in the big dance.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke fans in Greensboro gathered together to watch the Blue Devils against Texas Tech Thursday night.

"It's just a great time of the year," Duke fan John Bowers said.

Beer, brackets, and basketball make for the perfect combination for March Madness.

"You have fans from 64 different schools, 68 different schools, filling out their brackets," Bowers said. "I've been filling a bracket out for 45 years now."

For Duke fans, this year is extra special. Many are celebrating the Sweet 16 at their home away from home, Duke's Pub in Greensboro.

"We root for various football teams throughout the year, we do have some UNC fans, they are welcome here as well, but it's just a very friendly place," Lisa Waye said. "We love it here at Duke's."

These aren't fairweather fans here. Duke culture runs deep and so does the love for Coach K.

Duke is playing tonight and we’re at Duke’s Pub talking to fans. ⁦@JkurzynaTV⁩ will have the latest after the game on ⁦@WFMY⁩ pic.twitter.com/vwvpv3oCBO — Don Richard (@monkeytruckman) March 25, 2022

"I went to Duke in 1985 and got a taste of the culture and it's infectious," Waye said. "Coach K had been there a few years and it was so much excitement."

"I'm a Duke graduate, class of 1981," Bowers said. "My senior year was Coach K's first year there, so we overlapped by just one year."

Knowing it's his final dance, is a tough pill to swallow.