Duke fans in Greensboro ready to get to the Final Four

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke fans at House Divided Bottles and Taps in Greensboro are ready to see their team get to the NCAA Final Four.

Fans are in for a treat after Saturday's win against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"This season has been great," said House Divided co-owner Nin Smith before the Duke vs. Arkansas game Saturday. "I'm kind of disappointed (...) with the UNC loss (...) but I already know Duke is going to prevail at the end of the day."

House Divided was started by a husband and a wife in Greensboro. He's a University of North Carolina fan and she is a Duke fan. They are a house divided and the restaurant is in the house as well.

The last time Duke and Carolina were in the Final Four together was in 1991 but they didn't play each other. Fans are hoping there's a tournament matchup after Duke's loss at home earlier this month. It would be a big moment for the business too.

"That's what I actually want it to be," said waitress and Duke fan Tiara Settle. "Because I really think we deserve to have a rematch. Because I didn't like how it ended."

Settle and Smith both said being a Duke fan comes down to family.

"I had two cousins, they're no longer here but they both were Duke fans however my whole family, they're Carolina fans so I decided to the underdog and represent Duke," said Settle.

This will be Coach K.'s final season leading the Blue Devils as he plans to retire. It's the end of an era for fans like Smith.