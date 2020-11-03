DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University has extended Spring Break and temporarily canceled all face-to-face classes in midst of the coronavirus.

“In the past few days, it has become clear that the spread of the virus continues across the country,” the university said in a statement from their website.

The university says all on-campus classes will be suspended until further notice and they will transition to ‘remote instruction’ for all undergraduate, graduate, and professional schools.

Duke says in order to provide students and faculty time to make the transition easier the undergraduate spring break will be extended to Sunday, March 22 and classes will resume on Monday, March 23.

The university says all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who are currently out of town for spring break should not return to campus, if possible.

“Even though this is due to circumstances beyond our control, we can take steps now to minimize health and safety risks to Duke students, faculty, staff and the larger community, especially as students and faculty prepare to return from Spring Break,” Duke University said. “This was not an easy decision to make and came only after reviewing the range of options available in light of the rapidly changing situation in North Carolina, and nationally.”

The university plans to postpone, cancel or virtualize any and all Duke-sponsored in-person events with the expected attendance of more than 50 people between now and April 20.

For more information regarding travel, visitation, and updates visit Duke University’s website.

