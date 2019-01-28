DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University has suspended two fraternities and is limiting activities at a third pending a hazing investigation.

Duke spokesman Keith Lawrence confirmed to The Herald-Sun on Saturday that Delta Tau Delta and Pi Kappa Phi were suspended, along with new member activities at Sigma Phi Epsilon.

The university's student newspaper The Chronicle reported Friday that the school was working with campus police and the fraternities' national offices to investigate.

The hazing allegations have not been released.

Campus police said they couldn't provide any information on the case, and Lawrence said the university had no further comment.

