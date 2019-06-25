DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham police officer is now off the patrol beat after an incident involving a child last week, officials say.

The incident happened Friday just before 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Alston Avenue, a Monday news release from Durham police said.

The call was to help a Durham person “with a child in crisis,” the news release said.

Lauren Maidment, a Durham police officer since July 2016, is now on administrative duty while the internal investigation is underway, police said.

Police said they could provide no details because “the matter involves a juvenile.”

However, after the incident, authorities “initiated an administrative investigation into the incident to ensure that all policies and procedures were followed,” according to the news release.

No one has been charged.