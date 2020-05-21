x
Durham will continue restrictions until at least June 1

Durham county officials say they won't be joining Phase 2 of North Carolina's reopening on May 22.

DURHAM, N.C. — Officials in a North Carolina county say they won't allow restaurants, hair salons, and swimming pools to reopen until June 1. 

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports the decision by Durham County comes one day after Gov. Roy Cooper announced that restaurants, barbershops, and salons could welcome customers indoors starting this weekend. 

Cooper said bars, gyms and other indoor entertainment will need to remain closed for another five weeks. Wendy Jacobs, chair of the Durham County Board of Commissioners, confirmed to the newspaper in a text that those entities won’t be allowed to open until June 1.

