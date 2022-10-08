DWI rollover crash leaves 20-year-old injured in Burlington

Police said speed was a factor in this crash.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old who was driving while impaired was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Burlington Friday night, according to police.

The Burlington Police Department, the Burlington Fire Department, and Alamance County EMS crews got a call around 9:31 p.m. about a crash with injuries on South Mebane Street near Columbine Lane.

Gaven Bently Bush, of Greensboro, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic heading east on South Mebane Street near Flint Street.

That's when Bush lost control of the wheel before going left the roadway, striking a utility pole, and rolling over several times. Bush was the only one in the car.

EMS treated Bush at the scene of the crash before taking him to a local hospital for further treatment.

After an investigation, detectives said Bush was impaired and speeding was a factor as this investigation is ongoing.

Mebane Street was closed in both directions of travel between Flint Street and Alamance Road while repairs are made.

