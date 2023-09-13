x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

E. Cone Boulevard closed after crash downs utility pole, power lines, police say

Police said all westbound lanes of E. Cone Boulevard are closed between Bernard Street and Summit Avenue.
Credit: Ryan Gavette - WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road is closed in Greensboro after a crash downed a utility pole and power lines Wednesday.

Greensboro police said all westbound lanes of E. Cone Boulevard are closed between Bernard Street and Summit Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

RELATED: Country Club Road closed after crash downs power lines in Winston-Salem

RELATED: Huffine Mill Road closed after crash with serious injuries

More Videos

In Other News

Guilford County Schools in need of bus mechanics

Before You Leave, Check This Out