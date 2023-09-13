E. Cone Boulevard closed after crash downs utility pole, power lines, police say

Police said all westbound lanes of E. Cone Boulevard are closed between Bernard Street and Summit Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road is closed in Greensboro after a crash downed a utility pole and power lines Wednesday.

Greensboro police said all westbound lanes of E. Cone Boulevard are closed between Bernard Street and Summit Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

