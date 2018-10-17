GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- The 2018 election is officially underway in the State of North Carolina as early voting begins today.
Voters can cast their ballot at early voting sites ahead of the November 6 Mid-term Elections.
The Early voting sites are considered a one-stop site to register in person and also vote. Online and Mail-In voter registration ended on October 12. You can vote at any of the early voting locations from Oct. 17 - Nov. 3, and if you're not registered take advantage of the same-day registration option. Early voting and in-person voter registration end on November 3. Voters cannot register to vote at polling sites on election day which is November 6.
ONE-STOP Site during early voting. You can register, change address AND Vote at the same time at the locations below only:
Guilford County
Brown Recreation Center
302 E Vandalia Rd
Greensboro, NC 27406
Bur-Mil Club
5834 Bur-Mill Club Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Craft Recreation Center
3911 Yanceyville St
Greensboro, NC 27405
Deep River Recreation Center
1529 Skeet Club Rd
High Point, NC 27265
Guilford Ag Center
3309 Burlington Rd
Greensboro, NC 27405
￼Guilford County Board of Elections Office
301 W Market St
Greensboro, NC 27401
￼Jamestown Town Hall
301 E Main St
Jamestown, NC 27282
Leonard Recreation Center
6324 Ballinger Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
￼Washington Terrace Park
101 Gordon St
High Point, NC 27260
More information about voting in Guilford County is available, Here.
Forsyth County
One-Stop Early Voting Dates, Times, and Locations
November 6, 2018 – General Election
Dates and Times:
Wednesday-Friday October 17-19..……………...........7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Monday – Friday, October 22-26..……………...........7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday October 27..……………................8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Monday – Friday October 29 - November 2…...........7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday November 3.……………................8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Locations:
Forsyth County Board of Elections
Forsyth County Government Center
201 N. Chestnut Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Brown & Douglas Community Center Clemmons Branch Library
4725 Indiana Avenue-Winston Salem 3554 Clemmons Road-Clemmons
Kernersville VFW Post #5352 Lewisville Branch Library
612 Edgewood Street-Kernersville 6490 Shallowford Road- Lewisville
Mazie Woodruff Center Miller Park Recreation Center
4905 Lansing Drive-Winston Salem 400 Leisure Lane-Winston Salem
Old Town Recreation Center Rural Hall Branch Library
4550 Shattalon Drive-Winston Salem 7125 Broad Street- Rural Hall
Southside Branch Library WR Anderson Jr. Center (Reynolds Park)
3185 Buchanan Street- Winston-Salem 2450 Reynolds Park Road-Winston Salem
For additional information contact the Forsyth County Board of Elections
(336) 703-2800
