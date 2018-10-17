GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- The 2018 election is officially underway in the State of North Carolina as early voting begins today.

Voters can cast their ballot at early voting sites ahead of the November 6 Mid-term Elections.

The Early voting sites are considered a one-stop site to register in person and also vote. Online and Mail-In voter registration ended on October 12. You can vote at any of the early voting locations from Oct. 17 - Nov. 3, and if you're not registered take advantage of the same-day registration option. Early voting and in-person voter registration end on November 3. Voters cannot register to vote at polling sites on election day which is November 6.

ONE-STOP Site during early voting. You can register, change address AND Vote at the same time at the locations below only:

Guilford County

Brown Recreation Center

302 E Vandalia Rd

Greensboro, NC 27406

Bur-Mil Club

5834 Bur-Mill Club Rd

Greensboro, NC 27410

Craft Recreation Center

3911 Yanceyville St

Greensboro, NC 27405

Deep River Recreation Center

1529 Skeet Club Rd

High Point, NC 27265

Guilford Ag Center

3309 Burlington Rd

Greensboro, NC 27405

￼Guilford County Board of Elections Office

301 W Market St

Greensboro, NC 27401

￼Jamestown Town Hall

301 E Main St

Jamestown, NC 27282

Leonard Recreation Center

6324 Ballinger Rd

Greensboro, NC 27410

￼Washington Terrace Park

101 Gordon St

High Point, NC 27260

More information about voting in Guilford County is available, Here.

Forsyth County

One-Stop Early Voting Dates, Times, and Locations

November 6, 2018 – General Election

Dates and Times:

Wednesday-Friday October 17-19..……………...........7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday – Friday, October 22-26..……………...........7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday October 27..……………................8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Monday – Friday October 29 - November 2…...........7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday November 3.……………................8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Locations:

Forsyth County Board of Elections

Forsyth County Government Center

201 N. Chestnut Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Brown & Douglas Community Center Clemmons Branch Library

4725 Indiana Avenue-Winston Salem 3554 Clemmons Road-Clemmons

Kernersville VFW Post #5352 Lewisville Branch Library

612 Edgewood Street-Kernersville 6490 Shallowford Road- Lewisville

Mazie Woodruff Center Miller Park Recreation Center

4905 Lansing Drive-Winston Salem 400 Leisure Lane-Winston Salem

Old Town Recreation Center Rural Hall Branch Library

4550 Shattalon Drive-Winston Salem 7125 Broad Street- Rural Hall

Southside Branch Library WR Anderson Jr. Center (Reynolds Park)

3185 Buchanan Street- Winston-Salem 2450 Reynolds Park Road-Winston Salem

For additional information contact the Forsyth County Board of Elections

(336) 703-2800

