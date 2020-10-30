Voters, election officials prepare for Election Day as early voting draws to a close

Around 180,000 voters cast their ballots during the early voting period in Guilford County. Several polling places changed locations to allow for social distancing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The final rush to vote early is on.

Saturday is the last day to vote before Election Day.

Early voting turnout has been up across the state. Guilford County Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicut said around 180,000 people voted early and in-person when polls closed Friday.

Katia Janeseck cast her ballot at Lewis Recreation Center. She said she usually waits until Election Day to vote but due to a change in work schedule, she decided to come early.

"I was afraid that I would be faced with long lines and the inability to stay in line long enough to get the job done," Janeseck said.

Mary Katherine Poole was a first time voter who wanted to avoid stress on Election Day.

"It's exciting now that I'm 18 and this is a very big election," Poole said, "you know the lines may be longer on actual Election Day and I just wanted to get it over with and have it done."

For those who are waiting until Election Day, a handful of Guilford County polling locations are moving due to COVID-19. You can find a list here.