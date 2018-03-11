GREENSBORO, N.C. - More than 2 million voters have participated in early voting in North Carolina according to the State Board of Elections. That includes 89,228 folks from Guilford County and 74,077 in Forsyth County.

These numbers could still grow as not every county across the state has submitted their final reports for early voting. But so far, turnout is at 28.6 percent. compared to 44.4 percent for all of the 2014 election including election day.

“We believe the strong early voting turnout, as well as Saturday’s long lines at some sites, are signs that voters are engaged in 2018. We hope this excitement continues on Election Day.” said Patrick Gannon, public information officer for the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement.

