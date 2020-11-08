Aftershocks still happening; Bigger one today at 2.9 magnitude

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two days after North Carolina's biggest earthquake in over 100 years, many aftershocks have followed, but much smaller.
A new aftershock at 2.9 magnitude happened just before 5 pm Tuesday afternoon, this one a bit stronger than any of the other afterschocks.
Did You Feel it? Report it Here! You can report what you felt and where you're located to the USGS.
There have been 9 aftershocks so far since Sunday.
The eight previous after shocks up until this afternoon have be much smaller than the big 5.1 magnitude earthquake. This latest one clocked in at a 2.9 magnitude, the biggest after shock so far, but still much smaller than the main earthquake.
More after shocks will be possible the next few days. They're nearly impossible to predict but will likely be smaller.
