2.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Winston-Salem Sunday morning

Neighbors said they felt their homes shake early Sunday morning.
According to the USGS, there was a small 2.4 magnitude earthquake three miles south of southwest Winston-Salem, in the Ardmore neighborhood, around 9 a.m.
If you felt the shakes you can report it to the USGS. File your report here So far, there have been no reports of damage.
If you have home, security, or doorbell camera footage of the earthquake please submit the video here, using Near Me feature of our site or on the APP.
Earthquakes are rare in our area. They are more likely to occur along the spine of the Appalachians. However, as we have seen in recent years, they do happen in the Foothills and Piedmont.
Earthquakes in our area are usually weak. They usually measure 2.0 to 2.5 on the Richter Scale. Earthquakes this weak are often not felt. However, the Sparta Earthquake on Sunday August 9, 2020, measured 5.1 on the Richter Scale. It was felt over much of North Carolina and surrounding states.