CHEROKEE, N.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey says there was a small earthquake in western North Carolina. The agency said on its website Thursday that the 2.5-magnitude quake occurred outside the town of Cherokee. The town is west of Ashville and near the Tennessee border.

Media outlets said there were no reports of damage or that anyone was hurt.

USGS says that people living in the region have felt small earthquakes since at least 1776. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike every few decades with smaller tremors occurring every year or two.

The largest earthquake on record in the area had a magnitude of 5.1 and struck in 1916.

